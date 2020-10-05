Advertisement

Aspirus CEO: Community must work together to stop COVID’s spread

Matt Heywood, President & CEO, Aspirus
Matt Heywood, President & CEO, Aspirus(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Stella Porter
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “This is a community challenge. This is a significant community challenge,” said Matt Heywood, Aspirus President and CEO, during a press briefing Monday morning. Heywood spoke to the media following the surge of COVID-case in central and north central Wisconsin.

He called on the public to work together to stop the spread of the virus.

“Wearing a mask. Social distancing of 6 feet or more, and no large gatherings. Handwashing and ensuring if we get sick, we stay at home and get tested.”

You can watch the entire press briefing on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump aims for Monday release; Press secretary tests positive

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

Big Brother to air at later time due to NFL on CBS

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Big Brother will air Monday at 9 p.m. due to the New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game.

News

Woman cited for driving 128 mph in Lincoln County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says the incident is just one of a few recent stops involving drivers traveling at excessive speeds.

News

First Alert Weather : Windy and warmer conditions expected much of the work week forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Breezy & warmer conditions return to central #Wisconsin for a good portion of this week as temperatures climb well into the 60s and a few lower 70s later in the week.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Monday, October 5, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Monday, October 5, 2020.

News

1 dead in motorcycle, truck crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Life in the WNBA Bubble

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

A haircut for everyone

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Elliot's Little Library a Success

Updated: 12 hours ago