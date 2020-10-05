Aspirus CEO: Community must work together to stop COVID’s spread

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “This is a community challenge. This is a significant community challenge,” said Matt Heywood, Aspirus President and CEO, during a press briefing Monday morning. Heywood spoke to the media following the surge of COVID-case in central and north central Wisconsin.

He called on the public to work together to stop the spread of the virus.

“Wearing a mask. Social distancing of 6 feet or more, and no large gatherings. Handwashing and ensuring if we get sick, we stay at home and get tested.”

