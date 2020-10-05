Ascension implements visitor restrictions in central, north central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ascension Wisconsin announced Monday visitation will be temporarily stopped at all Ascension Wisconsin facilities in central and northern until further notice due to COVID-19.

According to a news release, Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital, Stevens Point; Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital, Merrill and Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital, Stanley will implement virtual visitation for hospitalized patients starting Oct. 7.

Ascension Wisconsin encourages family members and friends of patients to stay connected with their loved ones through virtual visitation - calling, video chatting or texting.

There will be some exceptions on a case-by-case basis. Predefined exceptions include:

o Pediatric patients: visitation is limited to both parents/legal guardians (max 2)

o Women giving birth: limited to one (1) birthing partner

o Patients undergoing surgery: limited to one (1) visitor in the pre-operative period until time of surgery

o End-of-life care: as determined by the hospital care team

Other exceptions will be determined by facility leaders and clinicians on a case by case basis.

The updated restricted visitation policy at Ascension Wisconsin facilities in central and northern Wisconsin also includes the following:

o All visitors, associates, clinicians and vendors entering Ascension Wisconsin facilities will be screened for flu-like and COVID-19 symptoms including, but not limited to, fever, cough, runny nose/nasal congestion, sore throat and/or new loss of taste or smell.

o No visitors who screen positive for the above symptoms will be permitted into the facility.

o Visitors entering for the above exceptions will be required to wear a mask upon entry and for the duration of the visit.

o Visitors under the age of 18 will not be permitted.

“We appreciate the community’s support in adhering to these guidelines, as we continue to care for our neighbors who are most in need during these unprecedented times,” stated Teri Theiler, Chief Administrative Officer at Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital.

