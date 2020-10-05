115th Fighter Wing will conduct training flights starting Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard says there will be evening training flights beginning this week Monday, Oct. 5.

Evening training flights are scheduled from Oct. 5 through Oct. 8 and Oct. 13 through Oct. 15. During this time, F-16 fighter jets may be seen or heard taking off or landing until 10:00 p.m.

Officials say the training flights typically take place during daylight hours, but nighttime operations are part of the “overall readiness” requirement for pilots and maintenance personnel. To minimize noise to residents, pilots will follow flight paths.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.