Advertisement

1 dead in motorcycle, truck crash

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.(WLUC)
By Sean Caldwell
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A motorcyclist is dead after a collision Sunday evening in the Town of Port Edwards, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. A pickup truck turning at the intersection of County Highway G and Kimball Ave. hit the motorcycle around 7:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear whether the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

Neither person’s name has been released. The crash is still under investigation, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Life in the WNBA Bubble

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

A haircut for everyone

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Elliot's Little Library a Success

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Brightening newsfeeds by the leaf

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Local salon teams up with cosmetology school to make haircuts available to all

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A Wausau salon realized the Black community and those with curly or textured hair in the area travel just to get a haircut.

News

Brightening news feeds one leaf at a time

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
As fall illuminates around Central Wisconsin, Heidi Oberstadt, a photographer, wanted to capture it.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Milder weather on the way

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
By late week, temperatures will rise to around 70° for highs.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

7 Things You Need To Know (10-04-20)

Updated: 16 hours ago