1 dead in motorcycle, truck crash

TOWN OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A motorcyclist is dead after a collision Sunday evening in the Town of Port Edwards, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. A pickup truck turning at the intersection of County Highway G and Kimball Ave. hit the motorcycle around 7:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear whether the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

Neither person’s name has been released. The crash is still under investigation, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.