Advertisement

Wausau School District provides COVID-19 update

Wausau School District. 6-8-20.
Wausau School District. 6-8-20.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A COVID-19 dashboard posted to the Wausau School District’s website shows that as of Friday, October 2, the district has 17 active cases of COVID-19 district wide and 181 students and staff in quarantine.

The document does not specify how many students and how many staff members are impacted.

Wausau East/EEA have 78 students and staff members in quarantine with 7 active cases and Wausau West has 65 students and staff members in quarantine with 6 active cases.

The district shared the information with parents on Saturday, a day where Marathon County saw 89 positive COVID-19 tests along with 184 negative tests, a daily positive rate of just over 32 percent.

230 of the positive tests since September 28 have fallen in the age range of 0 and 19 years old.

Nobody in that age range in Marathon County has died due to complications with the virus.

According to the Marathon County Health Department, COVID-19 activity remains at ‘Very High.’

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

75 years of Antigo's Dixie Lunch Cafe

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Pine Grove Cemetery shooting: One Year Later

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Local

One year later: The Wausau community and police continue to heal from cemetery shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
A black cloth draped over sign at the entrance to Pine Grove Cemetery on Saturday, honoring those impacted by the tragic shooting that shocked the Wausau community 1 year ago.

News

Antigo’s Dixie Lunch Cafe celebrates 75-years of a family run business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
75 years is a long time for a business to be around, especially one that’s entirely run by family. It’s been tradition for a man who’s dedicated his life to the café.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Brighter & cool end to the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A chilly night with frost expected toward morning. Brighter on Sunday.

News

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
NFL to reschedule game to Monday or Tuesday due to positive test on both teams

News

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said Saturday that he tested positive for the coronarivus.

News

Eric Trump tests negative for COVID-19 after Rothschild rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Days after being potentially exposed, the president's son says he tested negative for COVID-19. But other recent events in President Trump's itinerary are being looked at closely.