Wausau School District provides COVID-19 update

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A COVID-19 dashboard posted to the Wausau School District’s website shows that as of Friday, October 2, the district has 17 active cases of COVID-19 district wide and 181 students and staff in quarantine.

The document does not specify how many students and how many staff members are impacted.

Wausau East/EEA have 78 students and staff members in quarantine with 7 active cases and Wausau West has 65 students and staff members in quarantine with 6 active cases.

The district shared the information with parents on Saturday, a day where Marathon County saw 89 positive COVID-19 tests along with 184 negative tests, a daily positive rate of just over 32 percent.

230 of the positive tests since September 28 have fallen in the age range of 0 and 19 years old.

Nobody in that age range in Marathon County has died due to complications with the virus.

According to the Marathon County Health Department, COVID-19 activity remains at ‘Very High.’

