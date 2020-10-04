Advertisement

SLED: Suspect in shooting that killed a Myrtle Beach police officer, injured another is deceased

By WMBF Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach is deceased, according to authorities.

Tommy Crosby, spokesperson for the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, confirmed that Myrtle Beach officers were responding to a domestic call Saturday night when shots were fired. Myrtle Beach Police PFC Jacob Hancher was killed in the shooting.

A second officer was also injured, according to SLED. That officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

“Following the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was discovered deceased. No other injuries were reported,” a SLED press release stated.

Hancher’s passing was announced early Sunday morning by department officials.

“Today we are mourning the loss of one of our officers,” Chief Amy Prock stated early Sunday morning. “PFC Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service.”

According to the MBPD, Hancher had four years as a community officer and just under one year as a police officer.

MBPD said the shooting occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of 14th Avenue South. Officials added that officers are investigating, and there was a large law enforcement presence in the area.

SLED agents were called in to investigate, according to Crosby.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune took to Facebook early Sunday morning, asking the community to “join me in lifting up our MBPD family.”

“May God bless everyone affected by this senseless tragedy,” Bethune wrote.

According to a Facebook post from the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway, Hancher was a parishioner there who served as a missionary on a 2017 mission to Honduras.

“For those who were able to serve along side him, they learned of his kindness and selfless service,” the post stated.

Saturday night’s shooting was the 37th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020, according to SLED. It is the first this year involving the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings across the state, according to information from SLED. One involved the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need To Know (10-04-20)

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Doctor: Trump improving, but not ‘out of the woods’ yet

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House has said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for “a few days” and would continue to work from its presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Milder weather on the way

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine will be more common, with warmer weather later this week.

National

Ex-pro baseball player sought in woman’s killing found dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found dead Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Grand Canyon, police said.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rise in at least 24 states as experts warn of winter surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Experts say wearing face masks is the most powerful tool against the coronavirus until there's a vaccine. They also recommend social distancing and washing your hands often.

National

Father shot shielding children calls for end to gun violence in NYC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WPIX Staff
Police believe the gunmen who shot into the car dealership were trying to settle a gang-related beef.

National News

'Stop the shootings': Father speaks out after shielding children from gunfire in NYC

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police believe the gunmen who shot into the car dealership were trying to settle a gang-related beef.

National News

SCOTUS nomination event at White House likely superspreader event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
At least eight people who attended the event, including President Donald Trump, are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus.

National

Officer kneels on pregnant woman’s back during arrest in Missouri

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KMBC Staff
Protesters are calling for the officer involved to be fired and for the police chief to resign, but police say video of the incident doesn’t tell the whole story.

National News

Activists call for Missouri officer to be fired over pregnant woman's arrest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Video of the pregnant woman’s arrest shows the officer put his knee to her back as he handcuffed her.