Five more dead, 58 more hospitalized because of COVID-19

DHS reports 1,865 people tested positive for the virus Sunday
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After record-breaking numbers over the past week new, positive COVID-19 cases dropped a bit Sunday according to the Department of Health Services, however five more deaths were recorded, and 58 more patients were hospitalized for the virus.

DHS reports 10,815 more people were tested for COVID-19 Sunday with 1,865 people testing positive and 8,950 people testing negative. In total 1,598,376 people have been tested for the virus statewide.

With Sunday’s numbers accounted for DHS reports 1,377 total deaths have been caused by COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Further, 7,646 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

DHS reports the number of patients hospitalized and in the ICU is rising. 81.8 percent of hospital beds are in use for virus patients and 80.6 percent of ICU beds are in use. 15.9 percent of ventilators are being used to treat patients.

The recovery rate remains at 80.7 percent, and 18.3 percent of cases are still active.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

