First Alert Weather: Milder weather on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a frosty start to the day across North Central Wisconsin, there will be a fair amount of sunshine for today, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Dry conditions will be the story for early this week with brisk winds at times on Monday. (WSAW)

Mostly clear tonight with areas of frost expected toward morning. Lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s. Breezy and milder Monday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs near 60. There is a chance of showers Monday night in a few spots as a weak front rolls by. Tuesday features some sunshine and a little milder with highs in the mid 60s. Another chance of passing showers in the Northwoods at night.

Temperatures for the first half of this week will be closer to average, while rising to near 70 by late week. (WSAW)

A bit cooler Wednesday and Thursday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. A warm front will pass through the region late Thursday night into Friday morning with a chance of showers. The big difference for Friday and into next weekend will be the warmer weather. Partly sunny on Friday with highs near 70. A fair amount of sun next weekend with highs soaring into the mid 70s on Saturday and upper 70s next Sunday. A second summer is in the works.

