Elliot’s Little Library donates 270 books to Marshfield NICU, expands

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Victory family, reading children’s books has become a family activity that started when four-year-old Elliot was born 15 weeks premature at the Marshfield Children’s NICU.

Unable to hold their son for the first few weeks of his life, Ryan and Katie victory would read him children’s books. It was a way for the two first-time parents to let their boy know that they were there for him. Now, with their son’s help, they’re helping other families have that same opportunity with Elliot’s Little Library.

#SundaySmile: Elliot's Little Library 732 books raised and ready to be donated to three central Wisconsin NICUs! That's a reason for a #SundaySmile. Learn more about Elliot's Little Library tonight on WSAW NewsChannel 7 Weekend. Video courtesy: The Victory family Posted by Emerson Lehmann WSAW on Sunday, October 4, 2020

“We set a goal to get 300 books and we ended up with 732,” said Katie Victory, discussing the annual book drive the family hosted in honor of Elliot’s fourth birthday in early September. “That allows us to expand to two other NICUs in the area.”

On Friday, the Victory family dropped off 270 books at the Marshfield Children’s NICU.

“Will be enough books, with the books that they still have from last year, to give every single family who has a baby in the NICU for the next year a book,” Ryan Victory explained. “We will be putting one of the wagons at Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point and then also the Aspirus hospital in Wausau.”

Now in their fourth year of collecting donations of new books and money to purchase new books, the family says that their program is beginning to gain momentum, so much that they’ve applied to become an official non-profit organization.

“When we first started this, all the donations were from people we knew,” Ryan said. “This year, we had a lot of donations from people we don’t know and we love that because it shows how much this is growing.”

The family hopes to one day be able to provide books for families at NICUs across the state.

If interested in donating to the Elliot’s Little Library, you can send new books to the Victory family’s Amazon Wish List or send a monetary donation to their PayPal page. 100% of proceeds go to purchasing new books.

Note: Used books are not accepted because they can be difficult to disinfect and make sure they are not contaminated for families in the NICU to use.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.