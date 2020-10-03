Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

(FILE) (Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)
(FILE) (Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)(ALEXANDER DRAGO | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said Saturday that he tested positive for the coronarivus.

Johnson’s office announced the diagnosis in a statement Saturday morning. He’s the third Republican senator to report a positive test this week, joining Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and adding to tension in Washington since President Donald Trump announced his positive test Friday.

Johnson, a second-term Republican, reported being exposed to someone with COVID-19 last month and quarantined for 14 days without developing symptoms. He said he tested negative twice during that time. He returned to Washington on Tuesday and said he was exposed soon after that to someone else who tested positive. Johnson said he was tested Friday afternoon after learning of the exposure and tested positive.

Johnson spokesman Ben Voelkel said the senator was still in Wisconsin during quarantine and did not attend last Saturday’s Rose Garden event in which Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. Several people who attended the event, including Lee, Tillis and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, announced positive tests this week.

Voelkel did not immediately respond to a follow-up message seeking details on where and when Johnson may have been exposed.

Johnson said he feels healthy and doesn’t have symptoms, but will isolate until he’s cleared by his doctor.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

