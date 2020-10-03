Advertisement

Record setting day for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 430 new local cases

Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for 10/3/2020.
Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for 10/3/2020.(WSAW)
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin recorded a record setting 2,892 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. 14,084 people were tested with 11,192 negative tests being reported.

Currently, the Wisconsin DHS lists 24,035 cases as active while 105,373 are listed as recovered.

Central Wisconsin saw 430 new positive tests reported for the region as well as four new deaths. There have been 11,029 total cases recorded in central Wisconsin, those cases accounting for 90 deaths.

COVID-19 numbers for central Wisconsin. 10/3/2020
COVID-19 numbers for central Wisconsin. 10/3/2020(WSAW)

Here is a list of counties with positive cases reported on Saturday:

Marathon – 89 (1 new death)

Portage – 62

Shawano -- 59 (2 new deaths)

Waupaca – 34

Clark – 26

Oneida – 23 (1 new death)

Lincoln – 19

Vilas – 19

Waushara – 19

Wood – 18

Langlade – 17

Juneau – 10

Forest – 9

Price – 5

Taylor – 4

Adams – 3

Ashland – 3

Iron – 3

