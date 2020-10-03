One year later: The Wausau community and police continue to heal from cemetery shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A black cloth draped over sign at the entrance to Pine Grove Cemetery on Saturday, honoring those impacted by the tragic shooting that shocked the Wausau community 1 year ago.

“Every once in a while I’ll be sitting at my desk and I’ll hear something come over the radio and I’ll think to myself, ‘There’s no way that’s happening,’” said Wausau Police Captain of Investigations Ben Graham. “Not in the community I grew up in.”

On that day, however, it was.

64-year-old Henry West setting fire to a garage near his apartment in Schofield before officers say he shot and killed 54-year-old Pine Grove Cemetery general manager Patricia Grimm as well as injuring the cemetery’s 61-year-old foreman, William Buhse and 71-year-old Rosemelia Short, a relative of a cemetery employee.

“It’s important to think about the individual that we lost, but also the two other individuals that were shot in this incident and the other victims in Schofield that were involved as well,” Captain Graham said. “It’s important to remember.”

While stressing the importance of remembering and honoring those impacted by the events of October 3, 2019, Captain Graham says it’s also important to heal; something he feels the community has done a lot of over the last year.

“A lot of healing has taken place thanks to the resources we’re able to provide victims of crimes, survivors of homicide, family members of those that were injured in this particular incident,” Captain Graham explained. “I’m a firm believer that healing happens in relationships and our relationship certainly continues with the victims. We have a victim resource unit here at the department that is comprised of a therapist, an officer and a crime response specialist and they exist to help people rebuild after victimization; to build a bridge between the point of victimization and hopefully a renewed wellness. We remain committed if they’re in need of, for example, free therapy or just to talk about where the case is at. We have staff lined up to be able to provide some of those resources.”

With those resources available for victims and their families, Graham also stressed the importance of making sure officers and first responders are taking care of their mental health.

“Just like you can fall down and become injured, psychologically you can become injured as well so it’s important to talk about and talk through things that we’re exposed to,” Captain Graham said. “It’s so important to improve on law enforcement culture and I think that we have come a long way in the realm of dealing with the emotional and mental stresses that come along with the exposure to some pretty traumatic incidents.”

While the community and department continue to make strides, the captain admits there will always be room to grow.

“Thinks like that do happen, everywhere. Big cities and even small cities; nobody is immune to something like that happening,” Captain Graham said. “I think that the community has come a long way but there’s probably no way to become absolutely whole after something like that happens.”

West remains in custody and faces 17 charges including murder, 11 counts of attempted murder, arson and obstructing an officer. He has a motion hearing set to take place in Marathon County Court October 28.

