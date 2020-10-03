Advertisement

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor former state representative and World War 2 veteran

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers has issues flags to be flown at half-staff to honor a former state representative who passed away and a World War II veteran whose remains where returned to Wisconsin.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 3 to honor State Representative Sr. Jacob (Doc) Hines who passed away on March 3 at 92-years-old. The half-staff order will also be in honor of Marine Sgt. Duane Cole who was a WW2 veteran who remains were discovered and excavated in 2014. He will be laid to rest with full military honors in Spooner.

