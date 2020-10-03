First Alert Weather: Brighter & cool end to the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Frost Advisory is in effect once again for Central Wisconsin, where a killing frost/freeze has not occurred as of yet, for late tonight into Sunday morning. If you have plants outdoors be sure to cover them up or bring potted plants indoors for the night. Partly cloudy tonight and chilly with lows in the upper 20s in the Northwoods, to the low 30s in Central Wisconsin.

Late tonight into Sunday morning for Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Great conditions tomorrow to clear up the leaves. More breezy Monday and Tuesday. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine on Sunday but still cool. Afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Milder times are on the way for the week ahead. Partly cloudy and breezy on Monday with highs rebounding into the low 60s. Sunshine along with a few clouds on Tuesday with daytime readings rising into the mid 60s.

Highs in the week ahead will reach the 60s Monday & Tuesday, while near 70 by Friday. (WSAW)

A cold front will slide by the region Tuesday night and could produce some showers across parts of the Northwoods. That leads to a slightly cooler Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. It is expected to stay dry for the remainder of the week into the start of next weekend with a warm-up leading into next weekend. Highs on Thursday in the upper 50s, while afternoon temps rise to around 70 on Friday and next Saturday.

