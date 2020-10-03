Eric Trump tests negative for COVID-19 after Rothschild rally

(WSAW) - Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump have both tested negative for COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the couple speaking to CBS News. President Donald Trump’s son was speaking to a crowd of about 150 people at Schuette Metals in Rothschild Thursday night when news broke of the president and First Lady Melania Trump beginning the quarantine process. He later spoke with NewsChannel 7′s Emerson Lehmann in a one-on-one interview.

"Eric and Lara are praying for their father and father-in-law, respectively. At this time, they both have negative COVID tests and will be taking all necessary precautions, under the advisement of medical professionals,” according to the spokesperson. Other members of the president’s immediate family, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump have tested negative as of early Saturday morning. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have also tested negative.

President Trump’s family was considered at risk of exposure after traveling with the president on Air Force One throughout the week, most notably to the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. In the days that followed, Hope Hicks, a top aide to the president who was also traveling on Air Force One, became symptomatic and tested positive for COVID-19. Confirmation of the first couple’s positive diagnosis for coronavirus came a few hours after the Rothschild rally ended.

There’s also growing concern about President Trump’s public announcement of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26 in the White House Rose Garden. Several attendees including Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway have also tested positive. Trump Campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive for COVID-19 late Friday and attended both the debate and the Rose Garden announcement. Stepien plans to continue work while in quarantine with Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark expected to take on more responsibilities at the campaign’s headquarters.

With exactly one month until the polls close on Election Day, the Trump campaign has canceled in-person events for the foreseeable future, including two rallies Saturday in Janesville and Green Bay. President Trump was expected to speak at both events. The campaign says it will announce future events with surrogate speakers.

