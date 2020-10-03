Advertisement

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, lawmakers who are physicians are weighing in on his condition. There are 17 doctors on Capitol Hill, and Washington News Bureau Reporter Alana Austin checks in with two of them for their take. Both of these doctors have recovered from the virus themselves.

The president arrived at Walter Reed medical center in Maryland Friday, as a medical team closely monitors his condition. The commander-in-chief is taking experimental COVID-19 drugs Remdesivir and Regeneron, a cocktail intended to reduce the viral load for quicker recovery.

“Why they’re giving him the Regeneron, the antibodies, is you don’t want it to go to your heart or the lung so that you can’t breathe," explained Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “That’s what you’re really concerned about,” Cassidy added.

Cassidy is a gastroenterologist who recovered from COVID this summer. He says the president’s health must be taken seriously.

“I’m speaking now as a physician. He’s older and he’s heavy. And both of those are major risk factors for having more complications," said Cassidy.

Florida GOP Congressman Neal Dunn – a surgeon – also overcame the virus earlier this year. After studying epidemiology for decades, he says the breakthroughs in treating this virus - and the ongoing development of a vaccine - are remarkable.

“The treatments are so much better now than they were just a month ago," said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL).

Dunn – a big supporter of Trump – says he’s a fighter and optimistic about the President’s recovery..

“I wish I had half his energy," said Dunn. “I feel really comfortable that he’s going to get good, aggressive proactive treatment, and he’ll be back in the lists ready to fight again."

With the president sidelined – and several of his top allies also testing positive for the virus – this does put a damper on the campaign schedule. Election Day is in a month and early voting is already underway in many states.

At this point, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 and his debate against Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is still set to go on next week.

The president’s next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden is also still scheduled to go on at this point. That event is less than two weeks away in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eric Trump tests negative for COVID-19 after Rothschild rally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Days after being potentially exposed, the president's son says he tested negative for COVID-19. But other recent events in President Trump's itinerary are being looked at closely.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on absentee ballot case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to weigh in on whether the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge a ruling by federal court.

Local

Eric Trump headlines MAGA event in Rothschild

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Eric Trump stumping for his father, President Donald Trump, in Rothschild Thursday night, the headline speaker at a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally hosted at Schuette Metals.

News

Trump cancels La Crosse rally, will visit Janesville instead

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and Heather Poltrock
President Donald Trump appears to have canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Absentee voters reminded to use their municipality’s ballot dropbox

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Wausau Clerk and Marathon County Clerk are reminding absentee voters that ballots must be place in the drop box for their municipality.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

State

Biden for President to host virtual ‘Beers, Brats and Ballots’ event Sunday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
At 3:00 Sunday afternoon, Biden for President Wisconsin will be hosting a virtual “Beers, Brats, and Ballots” Get Out The Vote Rally.

Politics

Wisconsin 7th Congressional candidates respond to Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany and his opponent in the race for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional seat, Democrat candidate Tricia Zunker, released statements Saturday following President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death.

News

Breaking down the Presidential candidates on Wisconsin’s ballot

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
We break down all five presidential candidates on the Wisconsin ballot.

Politics

Wisconsinites 50 and older likely to be the deciding factor in the 2020 election

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Voters age 50 and older make up the majority of voters here in Wisconsin. That's why their vote is crucial in the battleground state.

Politics

Absentee ballots among mail found along Outagamie County highway

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Three trays of mail were found on the side of the highway and in a ditch in Greenville.