Children’s Miracle Network Kids: Giada Thompson

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “I never knew a kid could be so tough.” That’s what Julie Hofmann said about her daughter, Giada Thompson.

“One of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet,” she added. “I look up to her so much. She’s this 10-year-old girl that is dealing with so much physically.”

About five years ago, Giada was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis.

“My feet got swollen and I tried putting on my shoes but I couldn’t,” said Giada.

Most people with juvenile arthritis will develop an eye condition called uveitis -- that causes inflammation and lead to further issues for Giada.

“Right around the kindergarten, first grade, she developed cataracts and lost her eyesight,” Hofmann explained.

For Giada, the uncertainty was unsettling. “I was really scared I wouldn’t be able to see again.”

While surgery helped slow the spread of the disease, it couldn’t fully bring back 20/20 vision.

“So I have glasses and I have to go for monthly infusions and I have to go to the eye doctor almost every week,” Giada said.

Getting poked with needles is no fun for anyone, but Giada finds a way to distract herself from the pain.

"So she came up with 'Mom when I have to get my shot, can you say ‘it’s time for sparkles.’, Hofmann said with a smile.

And at Marshfield Children’s Hospital, it’s other distractions that help keep her mind on the fun things, like hooking her teddy bear up for an infusion, picking out prizes, choosing her own fashionable bandage, and catching up with her friends.

“I have some fun things to do while I’m getting a bad thing,” said Giada.

And it’s the child life specialists that make it happen, people who Hofmann said saved their lives.

Giada is now in medicated remission, so she doesn’t have any active inflammation anywhere on her body.

“The strength she has to go through what she goes through --all the pokes, all the emotional things, all the visual things... adults aren’t that strong,” Hofmann said.

