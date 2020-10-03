Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
NFL to reschedule game to Monday or Tuesday due to positive test on both teams

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 2

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Week 2 features our game of the week, a Great Northern Conference classic between Mosinee and Rhinelander. Plus four ranked area teams try to prove their meddle.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Mlb

Brewers season comes to an end after Dodgers win Game 2, 3-0

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Brandon Woodruff did everything he could to push a Game 3, but the Dodgers proved too strong. Los Angeles eliminates the Brewers in Game 2 xx-xx.

Latest News

High School

Prep Highlights 10/1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Thursday's prep highlights include soccer and volleyball.

Nfl

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard out indefinitely after surgery

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard missed Thursday’s practice due to a core injury.

Sports

Woodchucks name Corey Thompson as manager

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Wisconsin Woodchucks announced Thursday that Corey Thompson will be their new manager for the 2021 season.

Mlb

Brewers battle but fall 4-2 to the Dodgers in Game 1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:26 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Dodgers jumped ahead early, but the Brewers mounted a rally. A comeback that proved two runs short as the Dodgers take a 1-0 series lead with the 4-2 win.

Girls Golf

Prep Highlights 9/30

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wednesday’s prep highlights include Wausau East/West Regional girls golf action.

News

NASCAR Cup Series to race at Road America in 2021

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT
Road America announced today that the NASCAR Cup Series will run at America’s National Park of Speed on the Fourth of July in 2021.