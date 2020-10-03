Central Wisconsin UW band members disappointed about not perform at games

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - When the University of Wisconsin football team kicks off its COVID-19 delayed stadium at Camp Randall Stadium on October 24 against Illinois, the game-day atmosphere is going to be noticeably different.

Like at many other sporting events throughout the world, there won’t be thousands of UW faithful packing the seats, ‘Jump(ing) Around’ during the second half. Perhaps even more noticeable, you won’t hear the instruments of the Badger band.

“You always want to hope that they’ll find a way to still let us perform,” said Antigo native Lauren Hackbarth, now a junior at UW and playing the trumpet in the band.

“It was definitely disappointing to hear,” added Hackbarth’s roommate, Nicole Montag, from Weston. Nicole is also a junior at UW and plays the Trombone.

When the Big 10 announced there would be a football season but that the bands would not be a part of it, the girls say there was a sense of frustration, but also understanding knowing that the precautions are in place to keep everyone safe.

“We still had to understand that,” Hackbarth said. "In Madison, corona(virus) is still not completely contained so we still have to be careful.”

Montag says the band is being careful and staying up to par by having socially distanced rehearsals in smaller groups, members-only performing with members of their instrument group so that contact between others can be minimized in case of an outbreak. Both Nicole and Lauren grateful to still be able to play their instruments in a group setting.

“You still get to see the people in your group,” Montag said. "It’s socially distanced, so that’s good and we’re trying to be as safe as possible.”

In a statement posted on the UW Band’s website, it explains that the conference still has the ability to change its decision and allow bands to perform if circumstances regarding the pandemic change.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in states around the country, Wisconsin in particular, that doesn’t seem likely. That leaves both Nicole and Lauren already looking forward to 2021, their senior year.

“It might not be exactly the same as what we’ve done in the past depending on how everything goes,” Montag said. “Hopefully in a year, we can be back in Camp Randall.”

A sense of optimism from two of central Wisconsin’s own proud to represent their hometowns and the state of Wisconsin as members of the UW Marching Band.

“It’s kind of amazing,” Montag beamed. “You go to a store and if you’re wearing band stuff sometimes people just recognize the logo and they’ll ask you about it which is really cool.”

“Everyone is so welcoming,” added Hackbarth. “One thing they say is that when you join the band that you automatically have 300 new best friends and it’s so true.”

We hope to see roommates Lauren and Nicole and their 298 other ‘best friends’ back on the field at Camp Randall soon.

