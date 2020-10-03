Advertisement

Central Wisconsin UW band members disappointed about not perform at games

Lauren Hackbarth, Antigo, and Nicole Montag, Weston, are both juniors in the Badger Band.
Lauren Hackbarth, Antigo, and Nicole Montag, Weston, are both juniors in the Badger Band.(Nicole Montag)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - When the University of Wisconsin football team kicks off its COVID-19 delayed stadium at Camp Randall Stadium on October 24 against Illinois, the game-day atmosphere is going to be noticeably different.

Like at many other sporting events throughout the world, there won’t be thousands of UW faithful packing the seats, ‘Jump(ing) Around’ during the second half. Perhaps even more noticeable, you won’t hear the instruments of the Badger band.

“You always want to hope that they’ll find a way to still let us perform,” said Antigo native Lauren Hackbarth, now a junior at UW and playing the trumpet in the band.

“It was definitely disappointing to hear,” added Hackbarth’s roommate, Nicole Montag, from Weston. Nicole is also a junior at UW and plays the Trombone.

When the Big 10 announced there would be a football season but that the bands would not be a part of it, the girls say there was a sense of frustration, but also understanding knowing that the precautions are in place to keep everyone safe.

“We still had to understand that,” Hackbarth said. "In Madison, corona(virus) is still not completely contained so we still have to be careful.”

Montag says the band is being careful and staying up to par by having socially distanced rehearsals in smaller groups, members-only performing with members of their instrument group so that contact between others can be minimized in case of an outbreak. Both Nicole and Lauren grateful to still be able to play their instruments in a group setting.

“You still get to see the people in your group,” Montag said. "It’s socially distanced, so that’s good and we’re trying to be as safe as possible.”

In a statement posted on the UW Band’s website, it explains that the conference still has the ability to change its decision and allow bands to perform if circumstances regarding the pandemic change.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in states around the country, Wisconsin in particular, that doesn’t seem likely. That leaves both Nicole and Lauren already looking forward to 2021, their senior year.

“It might not be exactly the same as what we’ve done in the past depending on how everything goes,” Montag said. “Hopefully in a year, we can be back in Camp Randall.”

A sense of optimism from two of central Wisconsin’s own proud to represent their hometowns and the state of Wisconsin as members of the UW Marching Band.

“It’s kind of amazing,” Montag beamed. “You go to a store and if you’re wearing band stuff sometimes people just recognize the logo and they’ll ask you about it which is really cool.”

“Everyone is so welcoming,” added Hackbarth. “One thing they say is that when you join the band that you automatically have 300 new best friends and it’s so true.”

We hope to see roommates Lauren and Nicole and their 298 other ‘best friends’ back on the field at Camp Randall soon.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Chilly weekend, warming up next week

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
Clouds will be common into the start of the weekend, along with a risk of morning frost.

News

Children’s Miracle Network Kids: Giada Thompson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
About five years ago, Giada was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis. Most people with juvenile arthritis will develop an eye condition called uveitis -- that causes inflammation and lead to further issues for Giada.

News

Marathon Co. Landfill extra busy during pandemic as people clean, renovate at home

Updated: 2 hours ago
About 2 million pounds of trash are brought in every day to the Marathon Co. Landfill

Local

North-central Wis. health resources stressed as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
About 735 people were tested Friday during a free COVID-19 testing drive-thru event with the Marathon County Health Department and Wisconsin Army National Guard. It came just as cases in the county and state are surging and, in a rare occurrence, all three hospital networks in north-central Wisconsin issue a joint press release urging people to take the virus seriously and stop the spread.

Latest News

News

Mayville shooting suspect dies from gunshot injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
Dennis Tollkuehn shot and wounded three people outside an apartment building on Sept. 16.

News

CMN Miracle Child Giada Thompson spreading sparkles in the face of pain

Updated: 2 hours ago
Giada is currently in medicated remission from juvenile arthritis

News

Local UW Band members react to not being able to play at football games

Updated: 2 hours ago
UW football games are scheduled to resume October 24

News

Area hospital groups plea for public to take virus seriously as cases surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hospitals and medical centers are being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

News

Study shows many Americans reconsidering higher education choices because of the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Online resource for parents and students can be found at www.edwardjones.com/529

News

New treatment option offered for patients of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Updated: 4 hours ago
More information at www.onuregpro.com