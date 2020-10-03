Advertisement

Ag. Secretary says President’s COVID-19 test result won’t change task force’s message

Says administration doesn’t regret holding rallies in last few weeks
(WILX)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WISCONSIN (WSAW) - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is on the coronavirus task force.

During a trip to Wisconsin today (Friday), he was asked if the president and first lady’s positive COVID-19 test results would change the messaging it tries to get out.

“I don’t know that it changes the recommendation from the task force which I think has been sound all along and I think we’re making progress,” says Secretary Perdue.

Those task force recommendations include: wash your hands, avoid close contact with other people and wear a mask

Perdue went on to say maybe the virus hitting the President and First Lady will convince more skeptics that it’s not a hoax.

And the administration does not regret holding campaign rallies with thousands of mostly unmasked people in the last few weeks.

