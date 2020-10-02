Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for man that hopped fence at substation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man that climbed over a fence at the Water Works and Lighting Commission located on 19th Ave North.

Police said it happened on Sept. 15.

The person is believed to have caused damage to the building.

The Wood County Crime Stoppers have a new app to help solve crime. The new app, P3, can be downloaded for free onto your phone or used online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm This new app does eliminate the text-a-tip program that had been previously used. The Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line will still be available for citizens to call in 1-800-325-STOP (6867) WRPD Incident # 20-18429

