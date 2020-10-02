Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for man that hopped fence at substation

Person climbs fence at Water Works and Lighting Commission located on 19th Ave North.
Person climbs fence at Water Works and Lighting Commission located on 19th Ave North.(Wisconsin Rapids Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man that climbed over a fence at the Water Works and Lighting Commission located on 19th Ave North.

Police said it happened on Sept. 15.

The person is believed to have caused damage to the building.

The Wood County Crime Stoppers have a new app to help solve crime. The new app, P3, can be downloaded for free onto your phone or used online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm This new app does eliminate the text-a-tip program that had been previously used. The Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line will still be available for citizens to call in 1-800-325-STOP (6867) WRPD Incident # 20-18429

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evers, Baldwin offers Pres. Trump “best wishes” in COVID-19 battle

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has joined the chorus of well-wishers hoping President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump fully recover from their battles with COVID-19.

News

Marathon County Humane Society struggles with kitten influx

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Out of the 225 animals, the shelter is currently caring for, 129 of them are kittens younger than a year old.

News

President Trump cancels Janesville trip after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
All events in Wisconsin have been canceled because of the positive results.

News

Aspirus announces new visitor restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Aspirus is re-instating tighter visitor restrictions in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to minimize the spread of respiratory infections like COVID-19, influenza and RSV, according to a news release.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, October 2, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, October 2, 2020.

News

Grilling With Sunrise 7: Friday, October 2, 2020 - Segment 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
Grilling with Sunrise 7 segment 2 for Friday, October 2, 2020.

News

Grilling With Sunrise 7: Friday, October 2, 2020 - Segment 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
Grilling with Sunrise 7 segment 1 for Friday, October 2, 2020.

News

Eric Trump stumps for President in Rothschild

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Mail found in ditch near Appleton did not include Wisconsin absentee ballots

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
The WEC says mail found in a ditch outside Appleton last week did not include Wisconsin absentee ballots.

News

Eric Trump makes a campaign stop in Rothschild

Updated: 13 hours ago