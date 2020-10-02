Surprising impact of the pandemic: People making more trash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 2-million pounds of trash collected each day has become the new normal at the Marathon County Landfill. Dave Hegenbucher is the Operations Manager at Marathon County Solid Waste. He said with people spending more time at home, they have more time to purge unwanted items.

“So a lot more people staying at home…. a lot more residential waste. People cleaning out their garages and then and then some people use that stimulus check to do a bathroom remodel,” he explained of the massive increase.

In addition, with no students, some schools say it is the perfect time for renovations.

“The contractors were able to get in there and do these projects,” Hegenbucher explained.

And as you might have guessed, the number of PPE in the trash is also up.

"An unfortunate side effect is the increase of the amount of material that we are disregarding. We need to remember that those materials that we are discarding right now are keeping us safe. That’s a priority. "

He said they’re also making changes to keep their staff safe while dealing with those items.

“A little more social distancing, wearing masks, wiping down surfaces. We had to change a few things at the scale office to limit the face to face interaction. It’s been challenging but we’ve been able to do it.”

They hoping the people will remember to ‘reduce.reuse.recycle’ to cut down on the quantity of trash being collected.

If you are unsure the appropriate way to discard something, Marathon County Solid Waste has a comprehensive list.

