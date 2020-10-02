Sheriff’s Department searching for man considered to be armed and dangerous

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department urging a wanted felon to turn himself in. Investigators said Joseph Unger, 38, is considered armed and dangerous.

The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and Marathon County SWAT and Mosinee Police Department executed a search warrant Friday morning in Mosinee.

Investigators said they found were five long guns, three handguns, one sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia. According to a media release, the items were found in a room reportedly occupied by Joseph Unger. He is on probation and parole.

Authorities say Unger will be facing charges of, felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

