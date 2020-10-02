Advertisement

Price Co. Health Department says COVID-infected person visited The Lanes Bar

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Health Department says they’ve received notice that the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Lanes Bar and Eatery (1127 4th Ave S, State Highway 13, Park Falls) on Sept. 21, 22 and 23.

“PCPH is unable to determine all of the individuals who may have been exposed” stated Michelle Edwards, Health Officer. “If you were at The Lanes on those dates and are experiencing or develop symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, fatigue, loss of taste or smell) please contact your healthcare provider to get tested.”

PCPH has been in contact with The Lanes.

