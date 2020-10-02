President Trump cancels Janesville trip after COVID-19 diagnosis

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump has canceled his plans to visit Janesville for a campaign rally on Saturday.

The president’s campaign announced Thursday that he had nixed his La Crosse trip and instead would go to southern Wisconsin this weekend to speak at Janesville Regional Airport.

The Janesville Police Dept. confirmed to NBC15 that it had been notified President Trump would no longer be coming. The campaign has not made an officials announcement as to whether anyone else would be coming instead or if the event was being scratched altogether.

The trip to Green Bay has also been canceled.

His original announcement of the planned trip had caused a flurry of calls from Rock Co. leaders for him to reconsider his plans over fears it could increase the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.