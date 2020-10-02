North-central Wis. health resources stressed as COVID-19 cases surge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 735 people were tested Friday during a free COVID-19 testing drive-thru event with the Marathon County Health Department and Wisconsin Army National Guard. It came just as cases in the county and state are surging and, in a rare occurrence, all three hospital networks in north-central Wisconsin issue a joint press release urging people to take the virus seriously and stop the spread.

Just between Monday and Thursday, Marathon County has seen about 300 new people diagnosed with COVID-19. It has 608 known active cases.

In the north-central region of the state, only about a quarter of the available intensive care unit beds are left open and ready for COVID-19 patients. Just under half of the patients with COVID-19 who are in the hospital are in ICU beds. Ascension, Aspirus, and Marshfield Clinic talk daily and said this is the highest hospitalization use they have seen in the pandemic in this area so far and while they can continue caring for patients, they need the public’s help to stop the spread so it does not get past the threshold where they can no longer serve all patients.

“We still have control over how this pandemic is going to progress through central and north-central Wisconsin. So we ask individuals, do take this seriously,” Jonathon Matuszewski, the chief administrative officer for Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill and Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley said.

For now, Matuszewski said the hospitals have the supplies like personal protective equipment, ventilators and other things needed to combat the virus, for now.

“Obviously that could change drastically if we aren’t able to pull together as a community and try to get this pandemic under control,” he added.

Judy Burrows with the Marathon County Health Department said contact tracers are noticing people interact with others more than they previously were.

“All of us have been going out and going places to weddings and showers and bar mitzvahs and parties and backyard get-togethers more than we should be because we’re seeing the spread of COVID dramatically increase in our community,” she said.

She also noted that contact tracing is taking longer because of the surge in cases.

“We have so many cases coming in that we are simply not able to call people in a very timely manner," she stated. "We’re trying to triage them so we get to our most vulnerable people first, but the reality is that we may not talk to you for a few days.”

With President Donald Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19 and since he and several of his family members have visited Marathon County in the last two weeks, NewsChannel 7 asked if local cases have had any ties to the campaign events, especially since the majority of people attending the events did not wear masks or social distance. Burrows did not say but responded that the virus does not care about political affiliation, where you work, where you go to school, etc. She said everyone needs to do their part to stop the spread.

