New oral treatment option for aggressive blood cancer, AML

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - September was Blood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to recognize and raise awareness for this diverse group of diseases, including acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, which is one of the most common acute leukemias in adults. Nearly 20,000 new cases of AML will be diagnosed in the United States this year and there were an estimated 64,500 people living with AML in the United States in 2017.

While treatments are available for people with AML, like chemotherapy, about half of patients who achieve remission will relapse within one year.

On Friday, Dr. Garcia-Manero of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share more about a new treatment option recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that may help extend the overall survival of people with AML in first remission.

About Onureg

Onureg (azacitadine) tablets 200 mg, 300 mg, is an oral hypomethylating agent that incorporates into DNA and RNA. The main mechanism of action is thought to be hypomethylation of DNA, as well as direct cytotoxicity to abnormal hematopoietic cells in the bone marrow. Hypomethylation may restore normal function to genes that are critical for cell differentiation and proliferation.

For more information on this treatment, visit https://www.onuregpro.com/

Additionally, Dr. Gwen Nichols of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society also joined the conversation to discuss the challenges patients face when living with an aggressive form of blood cancer, like AML, and where to find resources and support.

