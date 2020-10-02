Advertisement

Marathon County Humane Society struggles with kitten influx

Out of the 225 animals, the shelter is currently caring for, 129 of them are kittens younger than a year old.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Everyone likes kittens, but too many can be a handful. Right now the Marathon County Humane society is currently overrun with kittens and is looking to the community for help and responsibility.

Out of the 225 animals, the shelter is currently caring for, 129 of them are kittens younger than a year old. Kittens require extra care, attention, and food that is hard to provide, especially with limited volunteers.

At this time the humane society is encouraging all families to get their house cats spayed and neutered or keep them from reproducing. They say the influx of cats is a community problem, not just one for the humane society.

“You know when our shelter is overflowing with cats like this is a reflection on the community and what you know what we need to do,” Lisa Leitermann, the executive director for the Marathon County Humane Society said.

They said keeping cats in the house instead of letting them roam outside can prevent unwanted pregnancies. Dispersing packs can also help.

When it comes to getting animals fixed the society knows the pandemic has complicated a lot of spaying and neutering services but said there are options out there. They named the Paw Health Network and the Fix Is In as two great local options.

The shelter said while it may be hard, sometimes it’s best to leave collared or healthy cats to live in the wild instead of bringing them into the shelter as well.

“It’s not easy to think of that mentality of. I’m just going to leave it outside but is more likely to get back home. Like, that’s the honest truth as far as the percentages of cats that are reclaimed from humane societies. Most people will just go get another cat before they will come looking for their lost ones,” Leitermann said.

Leitermann said it’s also important to leave healthy newborn kittens in the wild with their mothers, instead of bringing them into the shelter as those brought in prematurely often have a low survival rate.

Lastly, the shelter is encouraging families to adopt instead of shop for kittens, as they have more than one hundred great options to choose from.

To find out more about the adoption process click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evers, Baldwin offers Pres. Trump “best wishes” in COVID-19 battle

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has joined the chorus of well-wishers hoping President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump fully recover from their battles with COVID-19.

News

Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for man that hopped fence at substation

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man that climbed over a fence at the Water Works and Lighting Commission located on 19th Ave North.

News

President Trump cancels Janesville trip after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
All events in Wisconsin have been canceled because of the positive results.

News

Aspirus announces new visitor restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Aspirus is re-instating tighter visitor restrictions in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to minimize the spread of respiratory infections like COVID-19, influenza and RSV, according to a news release.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, October 2, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, October 2, 2020.

News

Grilling With Sunrise 7: Friday, October 2, 2020 - Segment 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
Grilling with Sunrise 7 segment 2 for Friday, October 2, 2020.

News

Grilling With Sunrise 7: Friday, October 2, 2020 - Segment 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
Grilling with Sunrise 7 segment 1 for Friday, October 2, 2020.

News

Eric Trump stumps for President in Rothschild

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Mail found in ditch near Appleton did not include Wisconsin absentee ballots

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
The WEC says mail found in a ditch outside Appleton last week did not include Wisconsin absentee ballots.

News

Eric Trump makes a campaign stop in Rothschild

Updated: 13 hours ago