Marathon County Humane Society struggles with kitten influx

Everyone likes kittens, but too many can be a handful. Right now the Marathon County Humane society is currently overrun with kittens and is looking to the community for help and responsibility.

Out of the 225 animals, the shelter is currently caring for, 129 of them are kittens younger than a year old. Kittens require extra care, attention, and food that is hard to provide, especially with limited volunteers.

At this time the humane society is encouraging all families to get their house cats spayed and neutered or keep them from reproducing. They say the influx of cats is a community problem, not just one for the humane society.

“You know when our shelter is overflowing with cats like this is a reflection on the community and what you know what we need to do,” Lisa Leitermann, the executive director for the Marathon County Humane Society said.

They said keeping cats in the house instead of letting them roam outside can prevent unwanted pregnancies. Dispersing packs can also help.

When it comes to getting animals fixed the society knows the pandemic has complicated a lot of spaying and neutering services but said there are options out there. They named the Paw Health Network and the Fix Is In as two great local options.

The shelter said while it may be hard, sometimes it’s best to leave collared or healthy cats to live in the wild instead of bringing them into the shelter as well.

“It’s not easy to think of that mentality of. I’m just going to leave it outside but is more likely to get back home. Like, that’s the honest truth as far as the percentages of cats that are reclaimed from humane societies. Most people will just go get another cat before they will come looking for their lost ones,” Leitermann said.

Leitermann said it’s also important to leave healthy newborn kittens in the wild with their mothers, instead of bringing them into the shelter as those brought in prematurely often have a low survival rate.

Lastly, the shelter is encouraging families to adopt instead of shop for kittens, as they have more than one hundred great options to choose from.

