Marathon County hopes for resolution on ethics issue with county clerk next week

Milwaukee law firm was hired for investigation
Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood
Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re hoping to have it resolved next week.

That’s what Marathon County Board Chairman Kurt Gibbs says about the ethics investigation into County Clerk Kim Trueblood.

Gibbs says the Executive Committee met for 2.5 hours today (Thursday). He says Trueblood and her attorney were questioned by committee members.

Gibbs, the county’s attorney and one other county board supervisor will now meet with Trueblood and her attorney at which time he says they could reach a resolution.

He would not say what that resolution could be.

The county hired an outside law firm for the ethics investigation into Trueblood after she reportedly posted comments in a Facebook discussion about Wausau students returning to in-person class.

She reportedly wrote, because of her position she could get information behind the scenes.

