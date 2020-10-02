Mail found in ditch near Appleton did not include Wisconsin absentee ballots

WISCONSIN (WSAW) - There were no Wisconsin absentee ballots in mail found in a ditch outside of Appleton last week.

That’s the word from the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The U.S. Postal Service said there were absentee ballots, but did not say which state they were from. It’s investigation continues.

The WEC also says Wisconsin clerks have sent out nearly 1.2 million absentee ballots and have gotten just less than 400,000 back so far.

That number is way up since the last presidential election, when we weren’t in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

“Four years ago there were roughly 120,000 absentee ballots issued at this juncture in the election process and about 50,000 that had been returned. So again, that’s about 120,000 ballots that had been issued at this point, versus the 1.2 million that we’re seeing at this point, so quite a difference there,” says WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

There is a case in court right now on whether to count absentee ballots received after election day, but postmarked by November 3.

The appeals court ruled the extension is legal, but the case could go to the Supreme Court, putting the deadline back to 8pm on election night.

Wolfe says, as the case continues, your best bet is still to get your ballot back to your municipal clerk as soon as possible.

