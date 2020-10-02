Advertisement

Mail found in ditch near Appleton did not include Wisconsin absentee ballots

WEC says number of absentee ballots in the stay is way up from 2016 election
Senator Angus King urges patience with this year’s election, because it may take longer to determine a winner, since mail-in votes will take longer to tally.
Senator Angus King urges patience with this year’s election, because it may take longer to determine a winner, since mail-in votes will take longer to tally.(WAGM)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN (WSAW) - There were no Wisconsin absentee ballots in mail found in a ditch outside of Appleton last week.

That’s the word from the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The U.S. Postal Service said there were absentee ballots, but did not say which state they were from. It’s investigation continues.

The WEC also says Wisconsin clerks have sent out nearly 1.2 million absentee ballots and have gotten just less than 400,000 back so far.

That number is way up since the last presidential election, when we weren’t in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

“Four years ago there were roughly 120,000 absentee ballots issued at this juncture in the election process and about 50,000 that had been returned. So again, that’s about 120,000 ballots that had been issued at this point, versus the 1.2 million that we’re seeing at this point, so quite a difference there,” says WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

There is a case in court right now on whether to count absentee ballots received after election day, but postmarked by November 3.

The appeals court ruled the extension is legal, but the case could go to the Supreme Court, putting the deadline back to 8pm on election night.

Wolfe says, as the case continues, your best bet is still to get your ballot back to your municipal clerk as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eric Trump makes a campaign stop in Rothschild

Updated: 55 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Unseasonably cool into the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Unseasonably chilly weather continues into the weekend.

News

Marathon County hopes for resolution on ethics issue with county clerk next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
The county hired an outside law firm to do the ethics investigation after County Clerk Kim Trueblood said she could use her position to get information behind the scenes.

Back To School

How schools are meeting state standards in a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
Wisconsin law dictates a lot of requirements and standards schools have to meet each year, but it also provides some flexibility given extreme circumstances, like a pandemic, for the Department of Public Instruction to waive certain requirements for schools that apply.

Latest News

News

New “Heroes Wear Masks” Elmo book being printed at Worzalla

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
A new book to help kids understand the importance of staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic is being printed right in our own back yard at Worzalla in Stevens Point.

News

New book teaching kids safety during pandemic printed at Worzalla in Stevens Point

Updated: 3 hours ago
"Heroes Wear Masks" features Elmo from Sesame Street

News

Marathon Co. Health Department asks attendees of Eric Trump rally to take safety precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Trump's son is speaking at Schutte, Inc Thursday evening

News

School districts work to meet education standards during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Stevens Point is 1 of 17 districts in the state to ask for a waiver of some standards during the pandemic

News

Marathon Co. Health Dept. ‘beyond capacity’ due to COVID surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Health Department said Thursday the public health system is beyond capacity to respond to each person newly diagnosed with COVID 19 within 24 hours.

News

Books flying off the shelves during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Worzalla in Stevens Point is finding that books are flying off the shelves during the COVID-19 pandemic.