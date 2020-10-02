Grilling with Sunrise 7: Honey marinated shrimp

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s Friday which means another sizzling segment of Grilling with Sunrise 7!

On Friday, October 2, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to whip up a delicious Friday night dish. This combination of sweet glaze and delicious sea food is flavorful and easy to make.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb peeled and deveined raw jumbo shrimp

1/3 cup local honey

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup olive oil

1 lemon cut into quarters

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon crushed red peppers (optional if you like heat)

RECIPE

Mix marinade together, and add shrimp. Let the shrimp sit in marinade at least an hour, overnight is preferred. Place shrimp on a preheated grill directly over the flame. Flipping once, grill the shrimp to an internal temperature of at least 120 degrees. The shrimp will turn slightly pink and shrink tightly into a ball. This happens quickly, so only grill your shrimp for 2-3 minutes per side, and check the temperature early and often. Serve with pasta and alfredo sauce or over long grain wild rice. We can probably do all the cooking in real time. When Austin comes in at the end, we’ll be able to probe the shrimp, and they will either be temping out at or around 120 degrees. We can then talk about the importance of meat thermometers and cooking temperatures, both to avoid overcooking and undercooking meat.

