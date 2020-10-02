First Alert Weather: Chilly weekend, warm up next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some sunshine looks to finally return today with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will remain well below average with mid 40s. Our average high temperature is still in the low 60s, so this is remaining a good 10-15 degrees below average. Thankfully, most will stay dry today as the isolated rain showers generally linger north of highway 8 this afternoon.

Tonight, frost is likely again with temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight tonight. Cover sensitive plants or take them inside if you want to extend their life a bit longer.

Saturday will bring plenty of cloud cover and a chance to see an isolated PM shower here and there. Most look to stay dry throughout Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures begin to slowly warm up. Low 50s are likely with mostly sunny skies finally making a comeback.

This is the beginning of the warmer stretch that looks to return for next week. We are looking at a week of sunshine and upper 50s and low 60s for next week. In other words, next week is going to feel dramatically different in a good way.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.