Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Chilly weekend, warm up next week

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some sunshine looks to finally return today with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will remain well below average with mid 40s. Our average high temperature is still in the low 60s, so this is remaining a good 10-15 degrees below average. Thankfully, most will stay dry today as the isolated rain showers generally linger north of highway 8 this afternoon.

Tonight, frost is likely again with temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight tonight. Cover sensitive plants or take them inside if you want to extend their life a bit longer.

Saturday will bring plenty of cloud cover and a chance to see an isolated PM shower here and there. Most look to stay dry throughout Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures begin to slowly warm up. Low 50s are likely with mostly sunny skies finally making a comeback.

This is the beginning of the warmer stretch that looks to return for next week. We are looking at a week of sunshine and upper 50s and low 60s for next week. In other words, next week is going to feel dramatically different in a good way.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Unseasonably cool into the weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Unseasonably chilly weather continues into the weekend.

VOD Recordings

WSAW NewsChannel 7 at 5pm - clipped version

Updated: 16 hours ago
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

Weather

WSAW AM WX 10-1

Updated: 23 hours ago
WSAW AM WX 10-1

News

First Alert Weather: Showers return, warmer next week

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Showers likely again today

Latest News

VOD Recordings

WSAW NewsChannel 7 at 5pm - clipped version

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

Weather

WSAW AM WX 9-30

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 9-30

News

First Alert Weather: Shower chances continue

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Shower chances remain for the next few days

News

Spring rains, warm summer, and cool fall create perfect conditions for vibrant fall colors

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
If you think the fall colors are more vibrant this year, you’re right.

Weather

WSAW AM WX 9-29

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 9-29

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Cooler temps and showers

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Showers and cooler temps this week.