Evers, Baldwin offers Pres. Trump “best wishes” in COVID-19 battle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has joined the chorus of well-wishers hoping President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump fully recover from their battles with COVID-19.

“Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery,” Evers tweeted Friday morning.

"Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery," Evers tweeted Friday morning.

Fellow Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin also tweeted her wish that the president and first lady recover quickly from the virus. However, she also used the opportunity to point out Wisconsin reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday and she wished them well too.

Fellow Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin also tweeted her wish that the president and first lady recover quickly from the virus. However, she also used the opportunity to point out Wisconsin reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday and she wished them well too.

President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The White House physician said the president was expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.

