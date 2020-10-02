Eric Trump headlines MAGA event in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Eric Trump stumping for his father, President Donald Trump, in Rothschild Thursday night, the headline speaker at a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally hosted at Schuette Metals.

Thursday’s visit followed what is beginning to look like a trend for the Trump campaign, one of the President’s children campaigning in a state or region where the President is expected just days later. Donald Trump, Jr. made a trip to Marathon County just days before the President’s rally in Mosinee, and in this case, Eric’s Thursday visit serves as a preview for the President’s anticipated visits to Janesville and Green Bay on Saturday.

“It has to do with hard work. We’re a family that believes in hard work and if we’re going to ask for somebody’s vote we’re going to actually be there and be present,” Eric said. “Same thing we did in 2016. We were here all the time and we love Wisconsin; we love the state and we work very, very hard.”

The Trump campaign’s ‘love’ for the state, as Eric said, has been on display over the past several months with Don Jr., Eric, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump himself all having hit the campaign trail hard as Wisconsin continues to promise to be a key battleground state in the November 3 election.

“We’ve been all over the state and we’re going to be here often,” Eric explained. “It’s an incredibly important state and people have to get out and they have to vote.”

The main message from Thursday night’s rally was the economy and the importance of manufacturing in Wisconsin and throughout the United States.

“What this family has done and what they have gone through for this country is unbelievable, and we need more of that,” said John Peterson, president of Schuette Metals. “We need people who are looking out for the little guys. It’s too much of the big guys. Manufacturing is the heart of our business, the heart of our economy up here. For every one manufacturing job it supports six non-manufacturing jobs. It’s good for everybody.”

Eric’s visit to the state raising some questions, just as the President’s rallies have, regarding social distancing and safety as Wisconsin and central Wisconsin both saw a record setting number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 2,887 statewide and 441 in central Wisconsin.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler released the follow statement regarding Trump’s visit:

“Trump and his campaign continue to exacerbate the COVID-19 crisis by holding events that don’t mandate masks or social distancing, even as Wisconsin is facing a surge in cases and hospitals are nearing maximum capacity. This is what we’ve come to expect from Trump and his campaign: ignore the reality of the virus, blame others, and skirt any responsibility to bring us back from this pandemic. We’ve already lost over 200,000 Americans to COVID-19 and millions have lost their jobs because Trump failed to contain this virus, and the only way we’ll get our lives back is by electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on November 3rd.”

NewsChannel 7 asked Trump how the campaign justified having such large gatherings, around 150 at Thursday’s rally and thousands at other Trump rallies across the country.

“Our events are very safe and there have been absolutely no problems,” said Eric. “It’s interesting, they can do a rally, a protest; they can throw bricks threw windows in major cities across this country and no one says anything but when my father goes with 30,000 amazing Americans who are holding the American flag and literally love the Red, White and Blue; love this country, love America and are there to support the President of the United States, all of a sudden they start bringing up COVID and it’s really kind of hypocritical.”

Eric assuring that proper precautions are taken including social distancing.

While there didn’t appear to be much social distancing at Thursday’s event in Rothschild or at the President’s Mosinee rally, hand sanitizer and masks were handed out to attendees.

Despite an increase in cases over the last several weeks, Marathon County Health Officials have said that they have not linked any outbreaks to political rallies in central Wisconsin.

