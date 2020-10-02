DHS reports 2,745 new COVID cases, an additional 5 deaths

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports another day of a significant amount of positive COVID-19 cases at 2,745. The state also reported another five deaths.

There are 23,005 active cases in the state—18% of all cases ever recorded.

As of Friday, 103,530 have recovered from COVID in Wisconsin.

In the past 24 hours there were 97 more hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients. The 7-day average is up to almost 78 people hospitalized each day. The number of all people diagnosed with the coronavirus requiring hospitalization is up to 7,506. The hospitalization rate is 5.9% of diagnosed cases, the same as yesterday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.