COVID-19 pandemic could worsen seasonal affective disorder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the days get shorter, darker and colder, millions of Americans suffer debilitating psychological symptoms that can interfere with every aspect of life at home, work and school. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a form of clinical depression affects about 5% of American adults. But with this year being one unlike any other we’ve seen, symptoms could worsen for some.

SAD usually comes and goes with the seasons, but this year it will strike after a summer of unprecedented losses and fears of further health, economic and political chaos. With COVID-19 still a major concern, some experts say SAD may be more noticeable due to the stresses of the pandemic.

Rick Jass, counselor at Charis Counseling joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to talk about the correlation. He said a lack of sunlight induces symptoms of SAD such as insomnia, lethargy, poor concentration, irritability and suicidal thoughts.

Jass said some ways you can help ease symptoms is by taking vitamin D supplements, cutting back on carbs and developing a routine. Light therapy may be a good alternative to make up for the loss of daylight.

