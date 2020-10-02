City to host public hearing on Wausau mall project

WAUSAU, Wis (WSAW) -- The City of Wausau Finance Committee will host a public hearing on the Wausau mall project Tuesday, Oct 13.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers at Wausau City Hall at 5:00 p.m. “Public hearings are a great way for the community to give feedback directly to the policy body,” said Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “The comments and questions the public provides during this hearing will be entered in the record and council members will be able to consider them as they deliberate the next steps in this project.”

“Public engagement is such an important part of urban planning, we are interested in the public’s thoughts on the plan and the future of the area vs. where is it today,” said Finance Committee Chair Lisa Rasmussen. “I’m hopeful residents will take time to offer feedback, either at the session being planned by WOZ, or the public hearing at the finance committee meeting, or by simply contacting their alderperson. Residents who do not feel safe attending in person can offer feedback by email, and we will get it entered into the record, as well.”

Residents and stakeholders are invited to share their opinions and questions by attending the meeting in person or virtually. For more information on the proposal, click here.

