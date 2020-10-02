Brewers season comes to an end after Dodgers win Game 2, 3-0

LOS ANGELES (WSAW) - Brandon Woodruff did everything he could to push a Game 3, but the Dodgers proved too strong. Los Angeles eliminates the Brewers in Game 2 with a 3-0 win.

Woodruff pitched 4.2 innings without giving up a run, but a botched double-play led to a nightmare fifth inning. The Dodgers strung together back-to-back singles with one out in the fifth. Woodruff would deliver a tailor-made double-play, but Jedd Gyoroko couldn’t corral the throw. The Brewers would follow it up with an Austin Barnes RBI single. Mookie Betts would shoot one down the third-base line to score two more. Josh Hader would strikeout Corey Seager, but the damage was already done.

After scoring just two runs in game 1, the Brewers' bats were silenced by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The lefty struck out 13 Milwaukee hitters, the most in a playoff game in his Hall of Fame career, while limiting the Brewers to just three hits and one walk. Brusdar Graterol picked up the save for Los Angeles.

