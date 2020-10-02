Aspirus announces new visitor restrictions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus is re-instating tighter visitor restrictions in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to minimize the spread of respiratory infections like COVID-19, influenza and RSV, according to a news release.

Aspirus' temporary visitor restrictions apply to both inpatient and outpatient settings to protect patients, staff and community members. A spokesman said the new restrictions will be fully implemented before the weekend.

Until further notice, visitors will not be allowed at Aspirus locations, with the following exceptions:

Clinics – One adult support person allowed for patients with specific caregiving needs.

Compassionate care – Visitation not restricted during end-of-life situations but may be managed at the discretion of the care team.

COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and in end-of-life situations.

Inpatient areas – One adult health care decision maker or support person for patients with specific caregiving needs.

Labor and delivery patients – Birth mother and one support person.

Outpatient treatment centers (dialysis and oncology) – One adult support person.

Patients under 18 – Two primary adult support persons.

Surgery/procedure patients – One adult support person, recommended to wait in vehicle or designated location.

Nursing Home/Assisted Living residents No visitors, however family members with special circumstances are encouraged to call the location to discuss. Aspirus nursing home/assisted living locations include:

Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare– Portage, WI

Aspirus Medford Hospital – Care and Rehabilitation and Country Gardens – Medford, WI

Aspirus Pleasant View – Phillips, WI

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Long Term Care – Ontonagon, MI

Aspirus Langlade Hospital – Rosalia Gardens – Antigo, WI

Aspirus says all approved visitors are required to wear a facemask at all times.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.