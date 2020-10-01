Advertisement

Woodchucks name Corey Thompson as manager

Corey Thompson named Woodchucks manager.
Corey Thompson named Woodchucks manager.
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Woodchucks announced Thursday that Corey Thompson will be their new manager for the 2021 season.

“I am incredibly excited to be a part of this great organization, these guys do it right here," said Thompson. "I am looking forward to getting the ball rolling with the 2021 team and meeting everyone in Wausau this summer. I can’t wait to get up there and continue the success of this organization.”

Thompson is currently the recruiting coordinator and pitching coach at Point University in West Point, Georgia. He was also the manager of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs of the exhibition league the past three summers.

“The Woodchucks are excited to bring Corey to Central Wisconsin," said Woodchucks owner Mark Macdonald. "He has a proven track record of recruiting and winning as a head coach.  He has worked hard for this opportunity and we feel he will represent the Woodchucks well.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mlb

Brewers battle but fall 4-2 to the Dodgers in Game 1

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Dodgers jumped ahead early, but the Brewers mounted a rally. A comeback that proved two runs short as the Dodgers take a 1-0 series lead with the 4-2 win.

Girls Golf

Prep Highlights 9/30

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wednesday’s prep highlights include Wausau East/West Regional girls golf action.

News

NASCAR Cup Series to race at Road America in 2021

Updated: 15 hours ago
Road America announced today that the NASCAR Cup Series will run at America’s National Park of Speed on the Fourth of July in 2021.

High School

Prep Highlights 9/29

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include volleyball and soccer.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers top Saints 37-30 to move to 3-0

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Allen Lazard’s career-high 146 yards receiving helps the Packers stay undefeated with the 37-30 win.

Mlb

Brewers clinch playoff spot despite losing to the Cardinals 5-2

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Brewers are heading to the MLB postseason for the third straight year, which is a franchise record.

News

Joe Pavelski and Stars force Stanley Cup Game 6 vs Tampa

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
|
By George Balekji and Associated Press
More than a decade since Corey Perry won the Stanley Cup as a young player and years after Joe Pavelski fell two wins short, the greybeards aren’t ready to leave the bubble and give up on another opportunity for a championship just yet. Pavelski tied it with 6:45 left in the regulation, laid out to block a shot in the first overtime and Perry’s second goal of the game came in double OT to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay and force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final.

Sports

Brewers keep playoff hopes alive with 3-0 win over Cardinals

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff allowed two hits in eight innings and the Milwaukee Brewers kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Saturday night.

Sports

Prep Highlights 9/26/20

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Newman Catholic Cardinals and Wausau West Warriors picked up victories in football and volleyball, respectively.

Sports

WSAW Prep Highlights 9/26/2020

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT