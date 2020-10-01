Woodchucks name Corey Thompson as manager

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Woodchucks announced Thursday that Corey Thompson will be their new manager for the 2021 season.

“I am incredibly excited to be a part of this great organization, these guys do it right here," said Thompson. "I am looking forward to getting the ball rolling with the 2021 team and meeting everyone in Wausau this summer. I can’t wait to get up there and continue the success of this organization.”

Thompson is currently the recruiting coordinator and pitching coach at Point University in West Point, Georgia. He was also the manager of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs of the exhibition league the past three summers.

“The Woodchucks are excited to bring Corey to Central Wisconsin," said Woodchucks owner Mark Macdonald. "He has a proven track record of recruiting and winning as a head coach. He has worked hard for this opportunity and we feel he will represent the Woodchucks well.”

