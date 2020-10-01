Advertisement

Woman, 67, takes down intruder at senior apartment complex in Calif.

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - When a 67-year-old California woman was confronted by an intruder, she protected not only herself but her neighbors at her senior apartment complex.

Lorenza Marrujo may be 67 years old and less than five feet tall, but she’s also tough. She’s had 26 years of martial arts training, so when she told a man who broke into her Fontana, California, apartment to back off, he listened.

“As he was coming towards me, I said back off – right away,” Marrujo said.

Using her 26 years of martial arts training, 67-year-old Lorenza Marrujo took down an intruder who attacked her 81-year-old friend and neighbor.
Using her 26 years of martial arts training, 67-year-old Lorenza Marrujo took down an intruder who attacked her 81-year-old friend and neighbor.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Unfortunately, the suspect then made his way to the apartment of Marrujo’s friend and neighbor, 81-year-old Elizabeth McCray.

“He grabbed me and shake me, and I went down on the floor,” McCray said.

Marrujo heard her screams and went to help.

“I squeezed myself between her and him. I put Mama on the side, and I jumped on him. I was punching him and everything, and I had the cane against his throat,” Marrujo said.

She says she didn’t want to kill the man, so she switched positions to hold him down with her hands.

“He lifted up and tried to twist my hand. At the same time, I twisted his and turned it around real fast. He was saying, ‘You’re hurting me.’ And I said, ‘I don’t care. I don’t care what happens to you. You had no right to hurt an elderly person,’” Marrujo said.

Police arrived on scene and took the intruder into custody. McCray was taken to the hospital for treatment and released the next day.

“I didn’t expect that little lady would be that brave. I was trembling. I grabbed her by the leg. I said, ‘Be careful. You’re gonna kill us.’ She said, ‘Not tonight,’” McCray said.

Police say they don’t recommend that people jump into situations like this but instead call 911.

“We recommend that you dial 911 for emergency assistance, which, in this case, she did that and also jumped in,” said police spokesperson Jennie Venzor. “What she told me is that her training kicked in, and it was like a muscle memory. She knew she had to help her friend out.”

Copyright 2020 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump signs temporary government funding bill, avoiding shutdown

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The temporary extension will set the stage for a lame-duck session of Congress later this year, where the agenda will be largely determined by the outcome of the presidential election.

National News

Calif. woman, 67, protects neighbor from home intruder

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
When police arrived on scene, they took the male suspect into custody.

National

Man arrested, charged in ambush of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in a squad car, authorities said Wednesday.

National

4th person killed in devastating California wildfire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

Latest News

National

Portland mayor spars with US on deputized police officers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deputizing Portland officers gives federal prosecutors the option to charge those they arrest with federal crimes, which often have more severe penalties.

National

Seagram’s heir sentenced to prison in branded sex slave case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A wealthy benefactor of the disgraced leader of an upstate New York self-improvement group has been sentenced to almost seven years in prison in a federal sex slave case.

News

DNR Looks to Update Walleye Fishing 9/30/2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
DNR Looks to Update Walleye Fishing 9/30/2020

National

Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision in California

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The cause of the crash is under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear whether the planes were on a routine mission or a training exercise.

News

Mural dedicated in downtown Wausau on final day of Recovery Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mural is made up of 24 separate pieces

News

Mother of five volunteering with Port Edwards Fire Dept., American Red Cross

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tanya Schulz is answering the call to help when it is much needed