Wisconsin DNR asks for public help with walleye management

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR is asking the public for their input to update the walleye fishing guidance in the state.

DNR officials say that an update is needed since the current guidance is 22 years old. The department hopes that local anglers can shed some perspective on Wisconsin’s most sought after fish species.

“The type of public input that’s going to be really useful for us is going to be what their preferences are for walleye management. What type’s of opportunities they want to see out there, what types of strategies do they support. Also identifying places where we can identify with different groups,” said Max Wolter, DNR fisheries biologist.

The DNR will be hosting regional meeting around the state. To submit a form online click here.

