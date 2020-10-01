Advertisement

What to do on Halloween during Covid-19

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 spoke with Lauren Roland who is the Director of Communications for the National Confectioners Association.

Lauren says that Halloween may look and feel a little different this year as people decide how they will celebrate – whether it’s having fun from a distance, enjoying Halloween at home or something in between. A poll conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the National Confectioners Association found that 63% of adults believe that people will find creative, fun and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. The people have spoken, and the verdict is clear: Halloween is happening.

Americans are looking forward to Halloween and families around the nation are planning to get creative throughout the month of October to make sure they can stay safe and still enjoy the Halloween season.

For a link to the creative ways to celebrate the holidays click the link here.

