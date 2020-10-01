Wednesday Learning Centers offer help to students learning virtually

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - With grant money from the United Way of Portage County, more than 200 kids have the opportunity to get help with virtual learning each Wednesday while still having fun with their friends.

If your child is struggling with virtual learning this fall, the Stevens Point Area YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County is offering a program called Wednesday Learning Centers to get students the help they need.

“We need to meet the needs of kids and families and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” Boys and Girls Club of Portage County Executive Director Kevin Quevillon said.

Wednesday is normally a day off during the week for students in the Stevens Point Area School District, but the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club saw it as a window of opportunity to give students help and parents a break.

“A lot of parents have to keep working and when the school district announced that Wednesdays would be a virtual day or kind of an off day, we figured a lot of parents needed that help,” Quevillon said.

Learning virtually has its challenges, and with the help of the COVID relief fund and a grant through the United Way of Portage County, students are able to crack open their Chromebooks and get help with homework from teachers.

“COVID is really stressful and really difficult for so many different people in so many different ways and so for us to try and ease that stress for families is really, really important to us,” Stevens Point Area YMCA CEO Sharon Johnson said.

Free meals and snacks are also served, plus, they provide a safe space where masks, social distancing, and constant sanitizing are required.

“The kids don’t know any different, they just want to play and make friends and do all those things that kids normally do at this age and so it’s a great opportunity for kids to come together in that light,” Johnson said.

It’s a great opportunity for kids to get extra help, while still having fun in the fight against COVID.

Wednesday Learning Centers are free for families who qualify for the state’s free or reduced lunch program and just $10 each Wednesday for all other families.

