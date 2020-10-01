Advertisement

Trump’s plans for rally in western Wisconsin up in the air

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - President Donald Trump appears to have canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

A spokeswoman for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said Thursday they had received word that Air Force One was no longer coming to the city, “so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.”

Trump also planned to hold a rally Saturday in Green Bay.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin has record 2,887 new coronavirus cases, another 21 deaths

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin also had a record 109 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in 24 hours

News

21 deaths, 2,887 new COVID cases added to state’s total

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Department of Health Service is urging people to abide by COVID-19 precautions following another record day of positive case, and a consecutive day double-digit fatalities.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Unseasonably cool into the weekend

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Unseasonably chilly weather continues into the weekend.

News

As COVID cases surge, governor allows out-of-state health care workers to practice in Wisconsin

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The order allows for temporary interstate license reciprocity for health care workers.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Absentee voters reminded to use their municipality’s ballot drop box

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Wausau Clerk and Marathon County Clerk are reminding absentee voters that ballots must be place in the drop box for their municipality.

News

Democratic Party of Wisconsin releases statement on Eric Trump’s visit to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
In response to Eric Trump’s upcoming visit to Wisconsin, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler released a statement.

News

Stevens Point Police asking for info following damage to Alzheimer’s awareness display

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for help identifying a person that damaged the Alzheimer’s display in front of Station 1 Fire Department.

News

Marcus closes 17 theaters it had reopened amid coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.

News

NOAH looks to community to help finish their new space

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
The organization is looking for 30-40 18 gallon rubber-maid totes so that they can easily organize and sort the hundreds of donations that they have come in from around the community.