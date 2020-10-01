Advertisement

Stevens Point Police asking for info following damage to Alzheimer’s awareness display

Stevens Point police release surveillance photo(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for help identifying a person that damaged the Alzheimer’s display in front of Station 1 Fire Department.

Investigators said it happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m.

Police say while it’s obvious the suspect’s face is not clear, they’re hoping someone will recognize the clothing.

**Facebook friends** We need your help in identifying the person in these photos. He damaged the Alzheimer's display in...

Posted by Stevens Point Police Department on Thursday, October 1, 2020

If you have any information, call 715-346-1501 or on Crimestoppers app - P3. Please reference C20-06975. Thanks for all your help!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

