Stevens Point Police asking for info following damage to Alzheimer’s awareness display
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for help identifying a person that damaged the Alzheimer’s display in front of Station 1 Fire Department.
Investigators said it happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m.
Police say while it’s obvious the suspect’s face is not clear, they’re hoping someone will recognize the clothing.
If you have any information, call 715-346-1501 or on Crimestoppers app - P3. Please reference C20-06975. Thanks for all your help!
