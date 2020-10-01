Public meeting at Riverside Park discusses mall changes with community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday night the Wausau Opportunity Zone or WOZ shared its presentation with the community to maximize space and money in the Wausau Center Mall.

In their presentation they plan to share that in total the developments would add 80,000 square feet of retail, 458 apartments, 200,000 square feet of office space and 532 new parking stalls. Also there is a plan to extend third street to add retail, apartments and a beer garden.

“We think we’ve come up with a pretty good plan for our community. But there’s always room. This is a dynamic plan moving forward over the next several years,” said Managing Director of WOZ Chuck Ghidorzi.

Wausau Third District Alderman Tom Kilian said that meetings like the one with WOZ are necessary and fair to the Wausau community.

“These events are not only effective but important. In common terms, we would call it democracy. I think when there’s public money there should be public involvement. Not just for a select few put for the public at large,” Kilian added.

Kilian has hosted meetings like the one on Thursday for other events in the community, and he says people find them effective.

“I’ve been told by many citizens that when it pertains to the community, they like to be involved from the on-set in a meaningful way. Rather than reading about it in the paper and then being given the opportunity to comment,” Kilian explained.

The WOZ group has high hopes for the meeting as well.

“We have the opportunity to modify and to move forward, to listen to people and what their concerns are. But all in all I think in the end, I think the plan is going to be very well received,” Ghidorzi stated.

