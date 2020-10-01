Advertisement

Prioritizing health and pursuing care with confidence

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many Americans to delay healthcare treatment, from standard routine exams to important elective surgeries to ER visits. In fact, a recent survey conducted from July 9-13, 2020 within the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies among 2,016 adults ages 18+ found a majority of Americans consider their overall health (88%), preventative healthcare (73%), and sick care (63%) to be a major or moderate priority during COVID-19.1 Furthermore, more than two-thirds of Americans surveyed (68%) say they or someone in their household delayed or canceled healthcare services due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, Jijo James, Chief Medical Officer, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about “My Health Can’t Wait”, an educational effort and resource hub, aimed to inspire people to prioritize their health and get the information they need to pursue care with confidence. Dr. James can discuss resources available to help patients feel comfortable pursuing their healthcare needs.

For patients and caregivers, ‘My Health Can’t Wait’ online hub includes:

  • A Patient/Caregiver Checklist and Discussion Guide to help people have conversations with their healthcare professionals
  • Safety FAQs detailing safety measures taken by hospitals and surgery centers to help protect patients from COVID-19
  • Telehealth 101 Resources to help patients understand the use of telehealth for routine and pre-/post-op care, as nearly three-quarters of the survey participants (73%) say they would be comfortable using telehealth services as a way of managing their healthcare
  • Patient Stories, and more

For more info click here.

