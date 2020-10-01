Advertisement

Port Edwards woman answers the call to serve, encourages others to do the same

Tanya Schulz, 41, volunteers for the Red Cross and the Port Edwards Fire Department. She encourages others to do the same.
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Standing alongside a Port Edwards fire truck, Tanya Schulz described her recent volunteer efforts with the Red Cross, a two-week deployment to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura cleanup efforts.

“There were roofs in people’s yards that were from other people’s houses. Brick pulled away from houses. You had just sides of houses missing,” explained the 41-year-old mother of 5 who tells NewsChannel 7 she doesn’t feel a day past 30. “It’s pretty sad to see people’s life belongings out on the side of the road.”

Hurricane Laura devastated the Louisiana coastline, with years of rebuilding expected. That wasn’t something new to Schulz, however. She spent time on the ground in Texas following Hurricane Harvey, her first deployment with the Red Cross. Other time spent volunteering back home in Wisconsin made her realize she wanted to up her service game.

“It was Thanksgiving morning and they were having a hard time getting someone from Red Cross to go,” Schulz said, describing a day where she again answered the call. “I was talking to some of the firefighters and was like ‘Thank you for being here’ and they proceeded to tell me that they were volunteer firefighters. It weighed on my heart.”

She took that weight and got to work, applying with the Port Edwards Volunteer Fire Department. The work didn’t stop there.

“She is Certified Firefighter 2 and Officer 1,” said Chief Patrick Arendt, something he says is uncommon for someone with just two-and-a-half years on the job. “She’s one that if I ask her to do something in this department, she will do it for us.”

Chief Arendt knew he needed Schulz on the department, so much so that he drove to her house to pick up her application. Still, he acknowledges the need for volunteer firefighters, not only at his department but around the country, made up of what he says is 80 percent volunteer departments.

“I wish I had the problem of having a waiting list,” Chief Arendt said. “No departments out there have that. If people don’t go out and volunteer or try to help us, these departments are gone and when you call for 911 and we’re not here because these trucks aren’t filled, there’s a problem.”

Chief Arendt says the department currently has 22 firefighters.

“It’s hard to keep them,” the chief explained. “It’s hard because it’s a lot of time.”

Time that Schulz hopes others will be willing to give, just as she has time and time again, to help those in need.

“There’s probably a hundred different things that people do with their time. If they would just make the choice to do something different with their time, anybody could do what I do,” Schulz said. “If you even have a glimmer of desire, act on it. It’s the most rewarding feeling in the world knowing you have the ability to help other people.”

Those interested in volunteering with the Red Cross can sign up on its website here.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter are encouraged to contact your local department.

