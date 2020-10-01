Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard misses practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard missed Thursday’s practice due to a core injury.

ESPN is reporting that core muscle specials Dr. William Meyers will be looking at Lazard’s scans to determine if the next course of action is surgery or recovery.

This comes just a few days after Lazard torched the New Orleans Saints for a career-best 146-yards receiving.

On the bright side for the green and gold, star receiver Davante Adams returned to practice Thursday in limited participation.

